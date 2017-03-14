Driver Escapes Police Chase in Toulminville

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A suspect who eluded police after an attempted traffic stop in the Toulminville community is still on the loose.

Mobile Police say an officer tried to stop the driver’s vehicle for a traffic violation around 11:00 Tuesday morning, but the suspect fled east on Wagner Street. At the corner of Wagner and Donald Street, the driver struck a utility pole and fled on foot.

News 5 is told the driver, who has not been identified, is still on the run. The reason the driver fled is unknown at this time.

Power crews were spotted in the Toulminville community repairing the utility pole after the crash caused a power outage.