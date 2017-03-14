BREAKING NEWS: Possible Explosive Device Found At Hotel

The Key West Inn in Pensacola has been evacuated after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a possible homicide explosive device was found on the property.

The device was found this evening. The ECSO called the regional bomb squad in Bay County and described the device. Bomb squad members were unable to determine what kind of device it is, so they have mobilized and are heading to Pensacola now.

Though the hotel was evacuated, Highway 29 has not been closed to traffic.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and we will have more information coming up on the CW55 News @ 9 and WKRG News 5 at 10 pm.