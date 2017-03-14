BREAKING: Deputy Facing Termination for Drug Allegations, No Charges Filed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy was relieved of duty Tuesday morning after he was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mobile.

After a routine staff meeting, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told News Five that the deputy, Chris Parson, is facing termination. No charges have been filed, however, they are still possible with the criminal investigation ongoing.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran released the following statement:

This is to confirm that in the past few days, our office caught one of our deputies purchasing controlled substances while off duty. At the time the Deputy was relieved of his duties, and all issued equipment was taken from him and he was transported home. Yesterday, He was served with a disciplinary notice and faces a hearing on Wednesday that could lead to his termination.

We are disheartened to learn that one of our members may have an addiction, however we are not shocked when one considers on a daily basis we see across this county the epidemic of drug and alcohol abuse.

Our Office has an employee assistance program from which employees may seek assistance when they have a problem. However, they must self-report and seek help. If not, and they are found to have a problem, severe sanctions including termination are taken against them. We are Public Safety and we cannot allow our employees to operate under the influence of any controlled substance.

As to any criminal charges, the investigation is still ongoing, and upon completion will be forwarded to the District Attorneys Office.

The alleged misconduct was fully investigated by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. I would like to commend our Detectives on the professional manner in which they handled this investigation.

— Sheriff Sam Cochran