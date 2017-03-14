Amber Alert For Missing TN Teen

An amber alert issued tonight on the Gulf Coast. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wants help finding Mary Catherine “Elizabeth” Thomas. The 15-year-old girl was last seen yesterday wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. Investigators believe Thomas is with 50-year-old Tad Cummins. And officials believe the young teen is in extreme danger.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a Silver Nissan Rouge with Tennessee tag 976ZPT.

Officials believe the two may be headed to our part of the Gulf Coast. If you think you’ve seen either of them, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Maury County, TN Sheriff’s Office at (931) 375-8654 or call 911.



Mary Catherine “Elizabeth” Thomas

15 Years Old

5’5″

120 Pounds

Blond Hair

Hazel Eyes

Last seen wearing flannel shirt/black leggings



Tad Cummins

50 Years Old

6′

200 Pounds

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes