Agreement Reached over Semmes Volunteer Fire Dept.

A months-long dispute over fire service in the City of Semmes appears to have come to an end.

Since late last year, a volunteer fire department and newly formed paid city department were serving residents in Semmes.

The city formed the paid department and requested gear and equipment be turned over from the volunteer department, but say much of the equipment locked up and wasn’t turned over.

Tuesday judge Youngpeter officially signed a consent order dissolving the Semmes Volunteer Fire Department and issuing equipment to the city department. Sources tell News Five both sides are expected to sign the order.