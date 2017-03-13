Trade Your Mardi Gras Beads for Doughnuts

Tomorrow is the last day you can drop off your Mardi Gras beads and receive a free dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme in Mobile. Today people lined up with bags full of beads. For every 12 pounds donated, customers received a free dozen donuts. All of the beads are then given to Augusta Evans School for their job training program. The students use the beads to gain valuable skills that can help them land a job. They learn skills like counting and sorting. They then sell the beads back to Mardi Gras organizations.

Susan Mulvey, the Special Education teacher over the program says the school relies on the money from the bead program. “It’s so important for our school because it buys equipment for our school. We buy equipment we wouldn’t be able to buy, as well as technology.” Krispy Kreme donated nearly 10,000 dozen doughnuts last year.

You can drop off your beads tonight until 10PM and tomorrow from 7am-10pm, at the store on Hillcrest Road.