A Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy is in trouble after sources tell us he was caught buying drugs.
As of Monday night though, the deputy has not been charged and still has his job.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirms there is an internal investigation and has promised to follow up with us on that investigation Tuesday morning.
A source has confirmed the deputy’s name to News Five, but because he has not been charged we are not reporting it now.
ONLY ON NEWS 5: Mobile County Deputy in Trouble with the Law
A Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy is in trouble after sources tell us he was caught buying drugs.