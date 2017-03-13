Mobile man arrested for Drug Charges and attempting to entice a minor

By Published:

40 year old Brian Donald was arrested Friday March 10,2017 for initiating contact with an undercover agent posing as a 13 year old female whom he was enticing for sexual purposes.

a search warrant was obtained in reference to an Internet Crimes Against Children case involving the Florida Law Enforcement Agency.

While officers were executing the warrant, they discovered an active meth lab, numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, and four loaded syringes.

Donald was arrested on the warrant and drug charges.

