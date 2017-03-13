Head-On Collision in West Mobile County

UPDATE 9:11 AM

Both car wrecks were cleared by 9 AM this morning. One witness who came to the scene after the crash said it appeared one driver had a broken leg and another driver had severe lacerations around his head and face. The full extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The crash occurred just north of the 3 Notch Road intersection. People who live and work along that stretch of Schillinger Road say they often see people speeding and have had a few close calls with drivers themselves. Some hope expanding Schillinger to four lanes would ease future traffic congestion and lessen the frequency of crashes.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Mobile Police Department is working a crash on Schillinger Road that involved two vehicles Monday morning.

According to early reports, the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

The crash happened on Schillinger Road near the Bullitt Drive intersection, just north of Three North Road.

The number of injuries and condition of the drivers is unknown at this time. Witnesses on the scene tell News Five that two people were injured.

News Five has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.