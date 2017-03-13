Duo arrested for February Purse theft and credit card use

A man and woman wanted in connection with the theft of a woman’s purse from her vehicle on

February 18, 2017 and who then went shopping with the victim’s stolen credit card the next day have

been arrested.

Saturday the Pensacola Police Department arrested 30 year old Derick Levell Jones who was charged with burglary, grand theft,

fraudulent use of a credit card, and petit theft.

30 year old Sheena Renise Outing was also arrested saturday and charged with fraudulent use of a

credit card, dealing in stolen property and fraud (providing false ownership information on pawn items.



Detective Gilbert Galloway Jr. said the suspects were identified during the investigation of the

initial theft, which occurred February 18 in the 200 block of South Florida Blanca Street.

On February 19, the suspects were seen on surveillance video in a local department store where they purchased approximately $2,300 worth of merchandise using the victim’s credit card, which had been inside her purse.

Also, Outing pawned several items on February 21 that had been purchased with the victim’s

stolen credit card.