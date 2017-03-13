Drug Dealers Turn In the Competition

What once was a joke to a local police department, has turned into a full campaign to get drug dealers off the streets, Crestview has a different approach to catching the bad guys.

In Crestview, police officers are really trying to get drug dealers off the streets, and recently they’re taking a rather unique approach; they are passing out flyers, to get drug dealers to tell on other drug dealers.

Officer Tyler Thomason is on his beat patrols in Crestview, but today is different; he is passing out flyers to get rid of drug dealers.

“We’re trying to catch drug dealers, you mind taking a flyer, all it is.. if you have anyone you fill it out and bring it up to the police department, we’re just trying to catch them and make the city a little bit safer,” says Officer Thomason.

That’s all it takes, filling out the form to find the drug dealers and get them off the streets, but the form is marketed to dealers ratting out other dealers and knocking out the competition. It started from a laugh of sorts within the department and the public.

“Everybody laughed and thought it was a good idea,” says Crestview Investigator Shawn Temple.

“Surely this is a joke, but I read the article and it’s for real, and it’s what the police department is doing,” says Crestview resident Joseph Rapps.

It is a serious matter that the public is on board with. I showed the flyer to people who live in Crestview, and they say whatever works for the department is what should be done.

“It may work, if they get one person, or two or three guys, what did they spend, the cost of a form? So it’s worth a try,” says Rapps.

It’s worth a try and law enforcement says, even though a dealer may be knocking out the competition, someone else has the same thought.

“Well I am going to fill this out to get my competition, but your competition could be filling it out on you,” says Temple.

So for now, officers will keep passing out the flyer, and hopefully will land dealers in jail.