Two Die in Walton County Crash

By Published:

Walton County, FL (WKRG)

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead following a crash on US Highway 331.  The crash happened shortly before 8 PM Saturday night.  According to the crash report, the Dodge Ram being driven by 52-year-old Shellie Devlin hit a culvert and went airborne.  Both Devlin and a passenger, 55-year-old Tharado Stuckey, were ejected from the vehicle.  They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol says neither were wearing seatbelts.  The report says authorities are uncertain if alcohol played a role in the crash.

