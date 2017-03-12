Teen Arrested in Potential Baker High Grenade Threat

News 5 was alerted by parents of a possible bomb threat Monday for Baker High School through a teen’s social media account.

We reached out to Rena Philips with Mobile County schools to see if the school had also heard from parents on this alarming manner.

She told us that Mobile Public School system became aware of the social media posts yesterday.

Baker High’s principal contacted police who tracked down the teen who posted the picture.

He is a former student and he has been arrestd, his name has not been released.

Teens claim it was a joke and the grenade was a toy.

School system authorities want everyone to know they take these threats very seriously.