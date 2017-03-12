Security Video Shows Fight Outside Pump It Up

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

This security camera video shows eight seconds of fighting around the same time one bullet went through the front window at Pump it Up in Mobile. This video was captured by the play area’s neighbor, Pet Supplies Plus.

“You don’t want anyone to get hit by a stray bullet, stay away from windows, get low,” said Assistant Manager Koedy Williams. Williams said when he heard the gunshots he locked the front door and led two other employees, a customer and a dog to the back of the store until things got quiet. Williams said he just had one thing on his mind as the incident was happening.

“About the employees, just everyone to safety, just shocked,” said Williams. People who were around Saturday night say what happened at Pump it Up is both scary and out of place. Eric Dyal Works Near Shooting:

“It was scary, just being a kid’s we didn’t expect it, we didn’t know what to do,” said Pet Supplies employee Eric Dyal who also sheltered in the rear of the store for a few minutes Saturday night. Sunday morning a piece of tape covers the bullet hole and an employee just getting to work said Saturday night’s incident is a complete anomaly.

“Really peaceful, a lot of parties people are very nice, very friendly,” said Pump It Up Employee Justin Thomas. He said he normally works Saturday night but had the evening off.