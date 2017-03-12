MAWSS reports Sanitary Sewer Overflow into Second Creek

On March 10, Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow from a sewer manhole in the rear of Second Creek Ct.

MAWSS says that approximately 252,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Second Creek as a result of a blockage on the main line.

Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow.

All seafood harvested in the Second Creek general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating.

People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

MAWSS crews have set up a bypass to keep the line in service until the blockage can be cleared and the pipe repaired.