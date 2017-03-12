Crestview Police Look for Hit-and-Run Driver in Pedestrian Death

By Published:

Crestview, FL (WKRG)

Authorities in Crestview say they’re looking for a hit-and-run driver after a person was killed early Sunday morning.  According to a news release, a pedestrian in his late 20s or early 30s was hit near the intersection of Ferdon Boulevard South and Griffith Avenue.  This happened at about 6 AM possibly during a rain storm and they believe the victim was trying to cross the street.

The news release says the victim was hit by two more cars and pronounced dead at the scene.  Police say they have no description of the driver or car that hit the young man and are asking for the public’s help.  If anyone has any information they’re asked to contact the Crestview Police Department at 850.682.2055.  The name of the victim is being withheld until the medical examiner’s report is finished.

