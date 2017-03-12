Ask Danny: Bathroom Vent Fan Maintenance

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Chad: Alright, this is another great question because it involves cleaning it involves the bathroom. This person asks: “I discovered a lot of dust buildup in my bathroom vent fan. What is the safest way to clean it without damaging the electronics of the fan?”

Danny: Well I have to compliment that homeowner for getting that deep into their home and cleaning the vent fan. I’ll tell you nobody does that but when they pull that grill down and look in there…

Chad: Oh so gross

Danny: Wow, there’s a lot of stuff happening up there. First of all, you’ll have an outlet, a plugin right there so immediately unplug it. You want to have your light switch off, unplug it and that will disconnect it so you can actually take it out of there. Sometimes you only have one screw necessary; some you have no screws at all. It’s just a matter of unlatching it. Now if you’ll look on it and get the model number, go online, they’ll show you exactly how to remove it. If you can remove it and have it in your hand then you can clean it a lot safer and more thoroughly. Because you also want to clean the cavity housing of the fan as well. So a vacuum cleaner’s good, just a little bit, don’t put much water in there because we’re still dealing with electricity. And even when you have the fan don’t submerge it you can just take a damp cloth wipe everything off. I’ll tell ya a dryer sheet works great. New or used…

Chad: So it collects the dust?

Danny: It collects the dust electrostatically and it really works very, very well to clean it and if you have any port in it that you can drop a little machine oil in. Go ahead and do that while you have it and put it back in. Another option, there’s a lot of replacement kits that are as inexpensive as 12 dollars. That will be twice as strong as far as the fan and half the noise. That appeals to a lot of people. Instead of cleaning it take it, throw it away put a new one in five minutes and then you’re good to go.

Chad: Why is it important to clean this on a regular basis and how often should you do it.

Danny: Certainly I would suggest once a year. You know and that seems a little crazy to do that but once you see it the first time you’ll realize why. And after you clean it one time the next time’s much much easier.

Chad: Less horrific one year later.

Danny: Exactly, exactly and it’s going to work better. It gets weighted down with the dust the dust gets inside the motor it’s not going to last as long as it should it’s going to be louder, it’s just not going to turn as fast on the RPMs as it should, to move that cubic foot of air that you need flowing out of your bathroom. And a little reminder when you’re using the fan, when you’re taking a shower and you’re using your exhaust fan it needs to stay on ten minutes after you get out of the shower to really get rid of all that hot moist air that’s causing all of your cleaning problems you may be having in your bathroom.