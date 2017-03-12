ALERT: Daphne Sewage Spill

The Baldwin County Health Department notifies residents that a spill occurred yesterday in the Daphne area.

According to a report received by the health department today, a manhole overflowed which resulted in approximately 650 gallons of sewage being discharged into Tiawasee Creek.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

Contact Daphne Utilities Department for more details.