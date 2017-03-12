ALERT: Daphne Sewage Spill

By Published:

The Baldwin County Health Department notifies residents that a spill occurred yesterday in the Daphne area.

According to a report received  by the health department today, a manhole overflowed which resulted in approximately 650 gallons of sewage being discharged into Tiawasee Creek.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

Contact Daphne Utilities Department for more details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s