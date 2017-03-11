Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car

By Published:

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

According to a news release from the Pensacola Police Department, a woman has died after being hit by a car on West Cervantes Street.  A spokesman writes that the incident happened just before 8 PM Friday night.  From the news release:

…a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Linda Butler, 58, of Pensacola was eastbound on Cervantes Street in the outside lane when the pedestrian walked in front of her car and was hit. The pedestrian had been walking eastbound on the sidewalk when for an unknown reason she walked onto Cervantes Street and into the path of the car.

The woman died at a local hospital, her name hasn’t been released.  As of this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.  This is not related to a different case being investigated by PPD where a woman was hit by a car on Cervantes Friday afternoon.

