Gander Mountin files for bankruptcy, closing store in Mobile

In all the St. Paul, Minn.-based chain of 162 stores in 26 states is closing 32 stores over the next several weeks.

Including one right here in Mobile.

It expects to find a buyer soon and has secured financing to get it through a quick sale process it outlined.

Gander Mountain said it is in active discussions with a number of parties interested in a going-concern sale and expects to solicit bids prior to an auction to be held in late April.

The company expects to submit the winning bid to the bankruptcy court in Minnesota for approval in early May and expects to complete the sale by May 15.

Here’s a list of store closings:

Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield

Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

New York (1) – New Hartford

North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte

Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga

West Virginia (1) – Charleston

Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown