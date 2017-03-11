BREAKING: Shots Fired at Children’s Popular Birthday Spot in Mobile

News 5 was contacted by a parent who was at Pump it Up, the Children’s amusement center in Mobile saying that shots were fired at the location at Hillcrest and Airport.

We sent a crew to investigate, but no one with the business will talk about the incident.

Despite the presence of police at the scene, the business is still open tonight.

News 5 has reached out to Mobile Police and MPD Spokesperson Charlette Solis says,

Multiple shots were fired. No one was shot. Subject believed to be a male. Still investigating as of now. Calls reporting shots fired came in around 7 p.m. to police.”

Stay tuned to News 5 at 10 o’clock, we will bring you more information as it becomes available.