BREAKING: Santa Rosa Crash Kills One Person, Injures Others

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG)

A 56-year-old woman is dead and two other people are hurt following a two-car crash on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa County. According to a news release, Sherry Vitale of Navarre was killed when her 1997 Chevy Cavalier collided with a 2011 Honda Pilot just before 1 AM this morning.

The report says Vitale was traveling westbound when her car collided with the Pilot. The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Rachel Price of Gulf Breeze and a two-year-old passenger were listed as seriously injured. Both were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The report indicates everyone had seatbelts or child restraints in use and alcohol is not believed to be involved.