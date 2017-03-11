BREAKING: Santa Rosa Crash Kills One Person, Injures Others

By Published: Updated:

Santa Rosa County, FL (WKRG)

A 56-year-old woman is dead and two other people are hurt following a two-car crash on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa County.  According to a news release, Sherry Vitale of Navarre was killed when her 1997 Chevy Cavalier collided with a 2011 Honda Pilot just before 1 AM this morning.

The report says Vitale was traveling westbound when her car collided with the Pilot.  The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Rachel Price of Gulf Breeze and a two-year-old passenger were listed as seriously injured.  Both were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital.  Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The report indicates everyone had seatbelts or child restraints in use and alcohol is not believed to be involved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s