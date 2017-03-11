‘Baby Justice’ celebrates third birthday after fire almost killed her

Justice was just 8 months old when a fire ravaged her family home.

An electrical spark caused the fire, and ultimately took the life of her sister, Lon’Don, and caused burns to 80 percent of her little body.

She was rescued by a neighbor, who pulled her out of the flames.

Doctors told mother-of-three Ashley Nodd that she should expect to say goodbye to her baby, just hours after losing her 3-year-old to the fire.

But Justice held on, and she survived.

She was in the hospital for more than half a year and underwent more than 20 procedures.

Now, she is 3, and Saturday was a day of celebration complete with all things My Little Pony, and actual ponies!

There is still a tough road ahead for Justice — she must have several more surgeries to get her ready for school, particularly on her badly damaged hands.