Trial Date Set for Mary Rice

Mary Rice was in court Friday morning for her first appearance in Escambia County, Fla. to face a first-degree murder charge.

Appearing without her attorney, who had previously filed a not guilty plea, she was given a June 5, 2017 date for jury selection.

Rice has been charged with the robbery and murder of Kayla Crocker in Beulah.

Rice is connected to four murders in Alabama and Florida. She and her partner, Billy Boyette, were the targets of a week-long manhunt in three states. Boyette was killed in Georgia, while Rice turned herself in.

WKRG is in the courtroom and will have more details when available.