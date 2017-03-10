Scambuster: Don’t Answer Calls From These Area Codes

In a scam that’s making the rounds, criminals are trying to get you to call them. Here’s how it works. They’ll call from a number you don’t recognize with a weird area code and hang up before you can answer. Sometimes they’ll call several times and hang up just to pique your curiosity so you’ll call back. Sometimes they wait for you to answer and then play a recording of someone that sounds like they are in trouble. Or they may text you acting like someone in trouble. All they want is for you to call or text them back.

But if you do—you could be charged quite a lot of money. The area code will look domestic, but it’s really coming from out of the country.

If you call these numbers back, you could end up paying up to $20 for the first minute.

Here are the current international area codes within the +1 country code:

242 — Bahamas

441 — Bermuda

784 — St. Vincent and Grenadines

246 — Barbados

473 — Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique

809, 829, and 849 — Dominican Republic

264 — Anguilla

649 — Turks and Caicos

868 — Trinidad and Tobago

268 — Antigua

664 — Montserrat

876 — Jamaica

284 — British Virgin Islands

721 — Sint Maarten

758 — St. Lucia

869 — St. Kitts and Nevis

345 — Cayman Islands

767 — Dominica

Here are the U.S. Territories’ area codes (listed by territory):

American Samoa — 684

Guam — 671

Northern Mariana Islands — 670

Puerto Rico — 787 and 939

U.S. Virgin Islands — 340

Here are the Canadian area codes (listed by province):

Alberta — 403, 587, and 780

British Columbia — 236, 250, 604, and 778

Manitoba — 204 and 431

New Brunswick — 506

Newfoundland — 709 (879 is being added in 2018)

Northwest Territories — 867

Nova Scotia — 902

Nunavut — 867

Ontario — 226, 249, 289, 343, 365, 416, 437, 519, 613, 647, 705, 807, and 905

Quebec — 418, 438, 450, 514, 579, 581, 819, and 873

Saskatchewan — 306 and 639

Yukon — 867

Nationwide — 600 (and possibly 622, 633, 644, 655, 677, and 688)

U.S.-Canada Numbers to Beware:

Area code — 900