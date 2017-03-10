Scambuster: Don’t Answer Calls From These Area Codes

In a scam that’s making the rounds, criminals are trying to get you to call them. Here’s how it works. They’ll call from a number you don’t recognize with a weird area code and hang up before you can answer. Sometimes they’ll call several times and hang up just to pique your curiosity so you’ll call back. Sometimes they wait for you to answer and then play a recording of someone that sounds like they are in trouble. Or they may text you acting like someone in trouble. All they want is for you to call or text them back.
But if you do—you could be charged quite a lot of money. The area code will look domestic, but it’s really coming from out of the country.
If you call these numbers back, you could end up paying up to $20 for the first minute.
Here are the current international area codes within the +1 country code:
242 — Bahamas
441 — Bermuda
784 — St. Vincent and Grenadines
246 — Barbados
473 — Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique
809, 829, and 849 — Dominican Republic
264 — Anguilla
649 — Turks and Caicos
868 — Trinidad and Tobago
268 — Antigua
664 — Montserrat
876 — Jamaica
284 — British Virgin Islands
721 — Sint Maarten
758 — St. Lucia
869 — St. Kitts and Nevis
345 — Cayman Islands
767 — Dominica
Here are the U.S. Territories’ area codes (listed by territory):
American Samoa — 684
Guam — 671
Northern Mariana Islands — 670
Puerto Rico — 787 and 939
U.S. Virgin Islands — 340
Here are the Canadian area codes (listed by province):
Alberta — 403, 587, and 780
British Columbia — 236, 250, 604, and 778
Manitoba — 204 and 431
New Brunswick — 506
Newfoundland — 709 (879 is being added in 2018)
Northwest Territories — 867
Nova Scotia — 902
Nunavut — 867
Ontario — 226, 249, 289, 343, 365, 416, 437, 519, 613, 647, 705, 807, and 905
Quebec — 418, 438, 450, 514, 579, 581, 819, and 873
Saskatchewan — 306 and 639
Yukon — 867
Nationwide — 600 (and possibly 622, 633, 644, 655, 677, and 688)
U.S.-Canada Numbers to Beware:
Area code — 900