MUST-SEE: Good Samaritans Rush to Save Crash Victims in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — News 5 has received video of an accident caught-on-camera where good samaritans rushed to the aid of the crash victims.

The accident occurred Friday at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and McGregor Avenue. We are awaiting official word from police on any injuries or charges to the driver.

In the video, you see the crash between the colliding vehicle and an SUV stopped at a traffic light on Airport Boulevard. Within twenty seconds, everyday folks are seen rushing into the middle of the busy intersection to help aid the victims.

More tonight on News 5 at 10:00.