Man Arrested for Breaking into Cars in Oakleigh Subdivision

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, a 59-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for breaking into multiple cars in Mobile.

Felix Richardson was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Palmetto and Roper streets in the Oakleigh subdivision.

A resident called Mobile Police after she heard a neighbor’s car alarm going off and saw a man pushing a bicycle in the street.

When officers arrived in the area, they found Richardson hiding between two cars. He was arrested on the spot.

Richardson faces multiple charges including unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts of attempting to break into a vehicle. He remains in custody at Mobile Metro Jail.