Gulf Shores Beach Booze Ban Continues

GULF SHORES, AL- Spring Break is starting to ramp up in Gulf Shores.

As students from Alabama and Auburn roll into town, Gulf Shores Police are reminding them about the alcohol ban.

The seasonal ban prohibits anyone from possessing or drinking alcohol on any part of the beach south of the sand dunes within city limits.

City officials say they want college kids to come to Gulf Shores and have a good time, but they want students to enjoy their vacations safely and responsibly.

The city also wants to protect its image as a family friendly beach community.

The beach booze ban is in effect until April 16th.