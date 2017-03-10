Comic Cowboys Respond to Mardi Gras Float Controversy

Early Friday morning, Mobile City Councilmember Fred Richardson released a letter on his Facebook page from the Comic Cowboys on this year’s controversy over the floats used in the Fat Tuesday parade.

The city received multiple complaints that the signs on the floats were racist and demeaning.

In the letter, the Comic Cowboys tell Richarson that they, “will cease from comments that might be hurtful to our citizens.”

A full copy of the letter is provided below:

Since the controversy started on Feb. 28, multiple city leaders have admitted that they were members of the secret organization and have since resigned. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Councilmember Joel Daves says the floats were too offensive for them to remain in the society.

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, the city attorney said there was nothing the City could do about the floats because it was a First Amendment issue.