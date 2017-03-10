Cammie’s Old Dutch To Expand with New Creamery

One of Mobile’s most iconic businesses is expanding.

Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe has been scooping ice cream at Old Shell and Florida for 48 years. Owner Camilla Wayne says she’ll soon be opening a creamery on Halls Mill Road.

“I am buying a machine to start making my own buckets,” said Wayne “It’s really exciting. I am nervous but I’ll do it!”

Wayne says the move will allow her to sell ice cream in more stores and restaurants. She says it’s been difficult meeting commercial demand because she hasn’t been able to produce enough ice cream.

The creamery won’t directly sell ice cream, so the existing location will still be the only place to go and pick up a cone.

Wayne plans to have the creamery up and running by the end of next week.