Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle in Pensacola

Pensacola Police are investigating a traffic incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

Witnesses say the pedestrian is possibly visually-impaired or blind and was struck around 3 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of Cevantes Street near 14th Avenue are completely closed as Pensacola Police continue to investigate the incident.

It’s unknown how long traffic will be diverted. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. News 5 is on scene and trying to find out more. Stay with us.