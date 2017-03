Gillard Elementry School and Pillans Middle School were both placed on a brief lockdown this morning following a robbery nearby. M

obile Police Spokesperson Charlette Solis tell News 5 that early this morning the Discount Center Gas Station on Dauphin Island Parkway was held up. Because of its proximity to the school, it was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Mobile Police have give the school the all clear and classes were allowed to resume as normal.