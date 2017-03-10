2 suspects in Theodore Dirt Pit murder enter plea

Devon Watson, 16, and Billy Southammavong, 17, were both in court Thursday facing murder charges in the recent stabbing death of 18-year-old Gaige Taylor.

Taylor was one of dozens of students at a fight at that Thedore dirt pit where students from MGM, Theodore and Alma Bryant were gathered for a fight that police saw was retaliatory.

Both suspects entered a plea of not guilty and the state recommended $80,000 bond, which was granted.

There was a revelation that another fight was planned for this coming weekend which the judge called “extremely immature.”