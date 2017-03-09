Video Shows Crash Between Tour Bus, Train

Chris Best

The frightening moments when a train slammed into a loaded tour bus in Biloxi were caught on video. Biloxi resident Garland Andrews shot it with his phone Tuesday. He shared the video Thursday. You can clearly hear the train’s warning signal just before it hits the bus.

“Oh Jesus, oh my Jesus” someone yells as the train bears down on the bus, the horn blaring. The horn drowns out the screams as the train hits the bus and debris goes flying. “This (expletive) is crazy. This (expletive) just happened a few (expletive) weeks ago” a person exclaims while the train is still pushing the bus down the tracks.

The person is referencing another recent crash at the same intersection which has a dangerous history.

 

 

 

