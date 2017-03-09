Possible Meth Overdose Under Investigation In Bay Minette

Published:
Bay Minette Police
Police say a couple likely overdosed on meth.

BAY MINETTE, AL- A drug overdose is under investigation in Bay Minette.

Police say they found an unconscious man, an incoherent woman and methamphetamine inside a unit at the Arbor Green Apartments Wednesday evening.

The man was taken to Thomas Hospital. The woman, who appeared to be in bad shape, was taken to a trauma center in Pensacola. Officers confiscated meth and drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

Crystal meth continues to be one of most prevalent and dangerous drugs on the streets across the Southeast according to drug addiction experts.

