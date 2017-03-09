MPD Investigating Possible Kidnapping

Mobile Police officers are investigating the possible kidnapping of a woman early Thursday morning. At 2:42 am police were called to Azalea Point Apartments after a father stated his daughter was forcibly removed from the apartment. According to a release by Mobile Police, the suspect stated that he would kill her and the rest of the family if she did not leave them. Prichard Police were notified as well because the suspect is believed to live in Prichard.

Mobile Police tell News 5 that the woman is still missing this morning.