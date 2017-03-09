Jimmy Buffett Returning to Orange Beach in June

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are returning to the Gulf Coast for a concert this summer.

The Wharf announced Thursday that Buffett will hold a concert on Tuesday, June 6 at the Wharf Amphitheater as part of his “I DON’T KNOW TOUR 2017”.

Tickets for the concert go on sale next week at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster or go to The Wharf Box Office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to The Wharf Amphitheater,” said Art Favre, owner of The Wharf in a press release. “This concert is always one of the highlights of the season and one of the biggest parties of the summer. We look forward to welcoming Parrotheads from all over the Gulf Coast back to Orange Beach!”

Buffett is a native of the Gulf Coast and has held concerts at various venues in the past.