BREAKING: Deputies Arrest Shalimar Man After Standoff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG/CW55) — A Shalimar man is in custody after causing a brief standoff with authorities who were attempting to serve him a warrant at his home.

41-year old Tommy Obregon locked himself inside a home on Hickory Avenue after failing to appear in court on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies say after Obregon failed to cooperate, the OCSO Special Response Team breached the front door and entered the home. Obregon surrendered without incident and no one was injured.

Traffic was rerouted around several streets in the Poquito Bayou neighborhood as a precaution.