BREAK NEWS: Lawsuit Filed In Deadly Bus Crash

The family of a couple killed in Tuesday’s tour bus crash in Biloxi, Mississippi has filed a lawsuit, claiming wrongful death and negligence.

The family of Ken and Peggy Hoffman have filed suit against ECHO Tours and Charter Transportation and against Diamond Tours, Incorporated seeking damages.

The Hoffmans were among a group from a retirement center in Bastrop, Texas who were on a tour in Biloxi.

The tour bus was hit by a trat a crossing on Main Street in Biloxi.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the accident.