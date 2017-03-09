Active Police Scene Delays the Start of Gulf Shores Schools

Early Thursday morning and just blocks from Gulf Shores Schools, police were trying to talk a domestic violence suspect out of his house.

“It’s a very congested area,” says parent Rosemary Steele, “lots of school kids especially in the morning.”

It started at five o’clock in the morning. Hours later and at the request of police, an alert from the school system to students and parents to delay opening the schools and also to stay away from the area.

“The school called this morning and I didn’t answer it,” says parent Erica Santana. “I just went ahead and the roads are blocked off and I couldn’t figure out what was going on, why I couldn’t get through or anything.”

By the time the decision was made to delay the school opening, school buses were already en route full of kids. They were staged here in the Rouse’s parking lot to keep the kids out of harm’s way.

The all clear came around 7:30 when police were able to get Brent Lee Russell out of his house and behind bars.

“It’s concerning but I feel very confident in our law enforcement and first responders that they made the right call,” says Steele. “I feel like they were doing their best to keep the children out of harm’s way.”

Russell faces domestic violence charges along with obstructing and resisting arrest.