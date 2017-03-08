Thieves Steal $7,000 In Merchandise From Foley Tanger Outlets

FOLEY, AL- Three people are accused of stealing $7,371 worth of merchandise from 9 stores at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Foley.

The thieves stole everything from clothes to watches to jewelry.

The suspects have been identified as Daniel Bryant from Gretna, Louisiana, Tekiesha Boyd from New Orleans and Tiara Peters from Bay Minette. All face multiple misdemeanor and felony theft charges.

The suspects also face felony drug charges. Police found spice and ecstasy in their car.

Police say the trio could be part of a larger, more organized criminal element targeting shopping centers across the region and then sells the stolen loot at reduced prices online.