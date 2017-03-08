Senate votes to do away with judge-signed marriage licenses

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would do away with the requirement for probate judges to sign marriage licenses.

The bill comes as a few probate judges in the state continue to refuse to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they do not have to give them to gay couples.

Senators voted 22-6 for the bill Tuesday. The measure now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Instead of a license signed by the probate judge, Republican Sen. Greg Albritton’s bill would require couples to file a form and affidavit with the probate judge to record their marriages.

Similar legislation failed to win final approval in the last two legislative sessions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s