Senate votes to do away with judge-signed marriage licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would do away with the requirement for probate judges to sign marriage licenses.

The bill comes as a few probate judges in the state continue to refuse to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they do not have to give them to gay couples.

Senators voted 22-6 for the bill Tuesday. The measure now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Instead of a license signed by the probate judge, Republican Sen. Greg Albritton’s bill would require couples to file a form and affidavit with the probate judge to record their marriages.

Similar legislation failed to win final approval in the last two legislative sessions.