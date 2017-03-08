Pensacola Homicide Victim Identified

By Published:

The Escambia County Sheriffs Department has identified the victim in Tuesday’s homicide on Klondike Road as 29-year-old Tadius Edward Watson.

Authorities also say the shooting death appears to be drug-related.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BREAKING NEWS:  Crime scene units responded to Klondike Road to gather evidence in a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says one man was shot and killed. It’s early in the investigation so information at this point on a suspect is not available. WKRG has a crew on the scene and will provide updates here on wkrg.com.

