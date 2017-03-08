Mourners gather where a gunman opened fire killing 22 year old Tamara White.

Tears and prayers Wednesday night outside a McDonalds near Mobile’s Springhill Avenue in Crichton.

A young father returned to the spot where his girlfriend and mother of his baby boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound Monday night.

Loved ones delivered candles, flowers and photos in honor of Tamara White as the couple’s One-year-old son looked on. He’s too young to understand what has been taken away from him.

“Heartbreaking…I really couldn’t explain it. There’s no words to explain how I feel right now..how my heart’s feeling. I don’t know. I don’t have words for it,” said Kendal Weaver, White’s boyfriend.

With tears rolling down his face, Weaver held on to the couple’s son, K.J.

“She was a very, very great mother,” said Weaver who was in the car with White when the gunman shot White to death. Police have charged 19-year old Harold Wallace with murder. Weaver says the shooter fired five shots. At least one bullet struck White who was an innocent bystander.