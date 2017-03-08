Mobile Councilman Latest to Resign from Comic Cowboys

Mobile City Councilman Joel Daves is resigning from the Comic Cowboys after criticism of the group’s Mardi Gras floats. Several were seen as racist by critics. This comes a day after Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson resigned from the group.

In a press release Daves wrote:

“After seeing the floats from this past Fat Tuesday, I made the decision to resign from the Comic Cowboys. I believe there is a place for satire in our society. It can help expose important issues and I think we should be able to laugh at ourselves once in a while. My twenty year membership in the Cowboys was a reflection of those beliefs.

I was out of town for Mardi Gras this year. However, once I returned and saw images of the Comic Cowboys floats, it was clear to me that my membership wasn’t consistent with my being a public official. It is my focus to improve the lives of all citizens in District 5 and across our city. I won’t stand by anything that seeks to divide us or distract from that goal.”