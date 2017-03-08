Major Crash on I-10 in Jackson County

By Published: Updated:

WKRG has received reports of a serious crash on I-10 EB at Exit 68 in Jackson County, Mississippi near the Alabama state line. Witnesses tell News 5 that an 18 wheeler ran into the back of several cars who were apparently slowed by another accident. Witnesses say at least one vehicle was thrown from the overpass onto the road below.

Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms that an 18 Wheeler lost its load of lumber on the interstate.  As that traffic backed up, a 6 to 7 car crash occurred with a Ford F-150 being forced over the railing.

East Bound I-10 is closed at the present time with traffic being re-routed to Highway 63 South to highway 90 and back to I-10 at Franklin Creek Road.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

WKRG has a crew on the way and will update the story as information becomes available.

