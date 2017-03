Dispatch recordings of the moments during the Biloxi bus crash were released Wednesday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision of a train and a passenger bus in Biloxi, Mississippi. Four people were killed in the crash. Officials say the bus was carrying senior citizens on a casino outing when it collided with the freight train. The NTSB says it hopes to get answers as to what happened from something that may be inside the train.