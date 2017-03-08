BREAKING: Gov. Bentley Admitted to the Hospital in Montgomery

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has been admitted to the hospital.

Bentley was taken to the hospital for a routine medical procedure and is expected to be released at some point Wednesday.

The Governor’s Office issued the following statement today:

“This morning, Governor Bentley briefly underwent a common, routine procedure for atrial fibrillation. Governor Bentley is feeling well and there are no serious medical concerns. The Governor is expected to return to work right away and he is continuing to work on key legislation such as the Alabama Prison Transformation Initiative. He looks forward to continuing his work with other governors on the Repeal and Replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and working hard for the people of our state. “

The governor appeared fine Tuesday night when attending a legislative reception hosted by the state’s seafood industry.

The Governor’s hospital visit comes amid talk in the State Capitol of his impeachment. A House impeachment committee met yesterday to begin their preliminary proceedings. Also, the Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating Bentley over alleged misuse of state funds to cover up an affair with his former aide Rebekah Mason.

News Five is working to gather more information and will update when it becomes available.