BREAKING: Crashes Close US Highway 98, Toddler Injured

UPDATE: 11:14am- Highway 98 has re-opened to traffic.

At least four people, including a toddler are in hospitals after two crashes on US Highway 98. The highway is closed from Bremen Road to County Road 95. The first crash was head-on between two vehicles. Victims in that crash were airlifted to hospitals. Then there was a 4 car rear-end crash in the backup from the original collision. A total of six cars were involved in the two crashes. There’s no word on when the highway will reopen as troopers investigate. Debbie Williams is on the scene and will update the story throughout the day.