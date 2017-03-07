Woman Dies in Accident After Being Shot at McDonald’s in Mobile

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, a 22-year-old woman died Monday night in an accident while she was on the way to the hospital after being shot.

The woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Moffett Road. The shooting started after a male suspect got into a fight with one of the employees.

According to police, after being shot, the victim got in a car with two others and drove towards the hospital. During the trip, the driver lost control of the car, left the road, and struck a tree. The accident happened at the intersection of Springhill Avenue and Florence Place.

Emergency crews pronounced the 22-year-old woman dead at the scene of the accident. The driver and the other passenger were transported to the hospital.

The shooting suspect fled on foot after the incident at McDonald’s. It is unknown at this time what charges he would face.

The case is still under investigation with Mobile Police, but if you have any information, please call 251-208-7200.